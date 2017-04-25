EU relief as Macron tops 1st round of French polls

PARIS • Pro-European Union candidate Emmanuel Macron topped the first round of the French presidential election on Sunday, ahead of his far-right rival, Ms Marine Le Pen.

The result brought widespread relief to France's EU neighbours - Ms Le Pen has vowed to take the country out of the EU, like Britain has - and sparked a stock market rally.

Top EU officials, including European Commission chief Jean- Claude Juncker, phoned Mr Macron to congratulate him yesterday.

Mr Macron, who is 39 and has never held elected office, and Ms Le Pen, 48, resume campaigning and square off in a televised debate on May 3, before the final round of voting on May 7. Many expect Mr Macron, a former banker, to win.

