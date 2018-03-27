EU presses Facebook on sharing of user data

(REUTERS) - The European Commission pressed Facebook on Monday (March 26) over whether EU citizens' data were among those improperly harvested by a British political consultancy, after the US regulator said it was investigating the firm's privacy practices.

That piled yet more pressure on a firm that has lost more than US$100 billion (S$130 billion) in market value in the last 10 days.

Facebook shares fell more than 5 per cent on Monday after the US consumer protection regulator made public its investigation of how the social network allowed data of 50 million users to get into the hands of Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook executives have apologised after reports emerged that Cambridge Analytica had used personal data to target US voters.

"Have any data of EU citizens been affected by the recent scandal?" EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova wrote in a letter to Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, seen by Reuters.

"I regret that Facebook's official statements, including those of CEO Zuckerberg, have not alleviated my concerns,"Jourova wrote.

"This is particularly disappointing given our efforts to build a relationship based on trust with you and your colleagues ... this trust is now diminished." Jourova asked Sandberg whether she was certain that a similar situation could "not be repeated today" and if she thought stricter rules were needed for platforms "like those that exist for traditional media".

Jourova said she wanted a reply to her letter within two weeks.