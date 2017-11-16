Emmanuel Macron invites Lebanon's Hariri and family to France

Macron (right) and Hariri on the terrace of the Elysee Palace in Paris on Sept 1, 2017.
Macron (right) and Hariri on the terrace of the Elysee Palace in Paris on Sept 1, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
PARIS (REUTERS) - President Emmanuel Macron has invited Lebanon's Saad al-Hariri and his family to France, the French presidency said in a statement.

Hariri resigned as Lebanon's prime minister 11 days ago in a video broadcast from Saudi Arabia.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has refused to accept his premier's resignation and on Wednesday said Hariri was being detained by Saudi authorities.

"After speaking with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri the president has invited Saad al-Hariri and his family to France," the Elysee said.

