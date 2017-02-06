Embattled French presidential candidate Francois Fillon to address France amid 'fake job' scandal

PARIS (AFP) - Embattled French presidential candidate Francois Fillon, mired in "fake job" allegations that have thrown his campaign into crisis, will hold a press conference Monday afternoon (Feb 6), sources in his team said.

"Mr Fillon wants to address the French people," one of the sources said, without giving any details.

The conservative candidate will speak at his campaign headquarters in Paris at 1500 GMT (11pm Singapore).

Fillon's presidential bid has been floundering since it emerged that his wife Penelope earned more than 800,000 euros (S$1.2 trillion) over a decade as a parliamentary aide to her husband and an ally.

Polls show the former frontrunner would now crash out of the first round of the election in April.

British-born Penelope Fillon is suspected of having been paid without doing any of the normal work of a parliamentary aide. In the past, she has said she was never her husband's assistant.

Fillon also paid two of his children to act as assistants.

The revelations have triggered an investigation into possible misuse of public funds.

Fillon, a devout Catholic who won the nomination of the Republicans party in November on a pledge to slash public spending, has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

But his listing poll numbers have sown alarm in his camp, leading some members of his party to call for a backup candidate.

Some have suggested former prime minister Alain Juppe, the runner-up in the Republicans primary, should step forward.

But 71-year-old Juppe on Monday again ruled out being a surrogate candidate.

"I've set out my position: it's no, clearly and definitively," Juppe told reporters in the south-west city of Bordeaux, where he is mayor.