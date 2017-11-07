Effigy of Harvey Weinstein burns at annual UK bonfire event

EDENBRIDGE, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (REUTERS) - An effigy of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was burnt at an annual event on Saturday (Nov 5) organised by a bonfire society in Britain's south-eastern town of Edenbridge.

Thousands of people, some in fancy dress, attended the event, that started with a procession and ended with the burning of the effigy.

The society burns a 'Guy' - named after gunpowder plotter Guy Fawkes - every year. A second effigy of a celebrity who is currently making headlines is burnt alongside the Guy.

Previous effigies burned include US President Donald Trump, former Fifa president Sepp Blatter and former European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso.