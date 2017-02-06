Echoes of Trump in French race

LYON • Galvanised by Brexit and the anti-migrant stance of Mr Donald Trump's victorious US presidential bid, French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has pledged to reclaim sovereignty from the European Union and curb immigration.

In her 144 "commitments" platform published ahead of the official launch of her presidential bid yesterday, she proposed to quickly hold a referendum on whether France should remain in the EU if she wins the top post.

Ms Le Pen is widely expected to garner enough votes on April 23 to enter the second-round run-off on May 7, which current polls suggest she will not win.

Former economy minister Emmanuel Macron, 39, is currently seen as a front runner in the race.

