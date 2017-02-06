Echoes of Trump in French race

Published
1 hour ago

LYON • Galvanised by Brexit and the anti-migrant stance of Mr Donald Trump's victorious US presidential bid, French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has pledged to reclaim sovereignty from the European Union and curb immigration.

In her 144 "commitments" platform published ahead of the official launch of her presidential bid yesterday, she proposed to quickly hold a referendum on whether France should remain in the EU if she wins the top post.

Ms Le Pen is widely expected to garner enough votes on April 23 to enter the second-round run-off on May 7, which current polls suggest she will not win.

Former economy minister Emmanuel Macron, 39, is currently seen as a front runner in the race.

SEE WORLD: Le Pen starts polls bid with vow to fight globalisation

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 06, 2017, with the headline 'Echoes of Trump in French race'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Good Data Protection Policies Enhance Trust In HR Consultancy
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping