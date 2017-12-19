Major London road blocked as police swoop on suspect car

LONDON (REUTERS) - British police said they had arrested a man on suspicion of weapons offences on Tuesday (Dec 19) after an operation that forced the brief closure of a major London road.

Officers stopped a car on the East India Dock Road as part of a pre-planned swoop which resulted in a man being detained on suspicion of possession of firearms.

They said the incident was not terrorism-related.

A Reuters reporter at the scene said armed police had attended and that the stopped car had one of its windows smashed.

