Major London road blocked as police swoop on suspect car

LONDON (REUTERS) - British police said they had arrested a man on suspicion of weapons offences on Tuesday (Dec 19) after an operation that forced the brief closure of a major London road.

Officers stopped a car on the East India Dock Road as part of a pre-planned swoop which resulted in a man being detained on suspicion of possession of firearms.

They said the incident was not terrorism-related.

A13 East India Dock Road is partly blocked both ways at Upper North St due to police incident. Approach with care. — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) December 19, 2017

A Reuters reporter at the scene said armed police had attended and that the stopped car had one of its windows smashed.