Early Northern Ireland election called after government collapse

Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster speaks at Stormont in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Jan 16, 2017.
Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster speaks at Stormont in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Jan 16, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
50 min ago

BELFAST (REUTERS) - Britain's Northern Ireland minister on Monday (Jan 16) called an early election in the province for March 2, a week after the resignation of Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness led to the fall of its eight-month-old devolved government.

McGuinness stood down in protest at First Minister Arlene Foster's handling of a controversial green-energy scheme, risking political paralysis in the region just as Britain is preparing for talks to leave the European Union.

"I propose that a draft order in council be brought forward shortly to set an election date of Thursday March 2 and to dissolve the assembly from Jan 26," James Brokenshire told a news conference.

Topics: 

