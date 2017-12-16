Dutch military police open fire on man with knife at Schiphol airport

AMSTERDAM (REUTERS/AFP) - A man wielding a knife was shot by military police on Friday (Dec 15) at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport and taken into custody, an official said.

There were no reports of other injuries.

“The man threatened with a knife and the military police shot him,” spokesman Stan Verberkt said.

“He was injured and has been taken into custody.”

No details of his condition were released.

The immediate area around the incident was closed to the public, but the airport was functioning normally, he said.

“Man at Schiphol shot at by the military police, after he made threats with a knife. Situation safe,” the military police said earlier in a tweet.

BREAKING VIDEO man with knife was shot down at #airport #Amsterdam #Schiphol

being transported at hospitalpic.twitter.com/insZG0dEuA — delavega (@2delavega2000) December 15, 2017

Just been evacuated from Schiphol Airport due to suspected shooting. pic.twitter.com/2zq19Iorye — TreehouseTravlR (@TreehouseTravlR) December 15, 2017

According to reports, one Twitter user said the suspect had been taken out of the airport on a stretcher.

(This story is developing)