Luxembourg latest country to be hit by pesticide-tainted-eggs scare as Dutch, Belgian police conduct raids

LUXEMBOURG/AMSTERDAM (AFP, Reuters) – Luxembourg became the latest European country hit by a scare over tainted eggs, with a major supermarket chain pulling them from the shelves and other firms affected, authorities said Thursday (Aug 10).

The development came as Dutch and Belgian police conducted raids the same day as part of an investigation into the use of a harmful pesticide in the poultry industry, the Dutch prosecution service said.

Meanwhile in Britain, the authorities said around 700,000 eggs implicated in the scandal have been distributed in the country - a figure far higher than previously believed.

“It is likely that the number of eggs that have come to the UK is closer to 700,000 than the 21,000 we previously believed had been imported,” the Food Standards Agency said, adding that this represents just 0.007 per cent of the eggs consumed in Britain every year.

Millions of chicken eggs have been pulled from European supermarket shelves as a result of the scare over the use of the insecticide fipronil, and hundreds of thousands of hens may be culled in the Netherlands.

The tiny duchy of Luxembourg is the eighth nation to be affected after eggs contaminated with the chemical fipronil were found in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, Britain and France.

Luxembourg said it had informed the European Commission, the executive arm of the 28-nation European Union, which runs the bloc’s food safety alert system. Discount supermarket chain Aldi had withdrawn suspect batches sold in Luxembourg but “contaminated eggs were sold on the Luxembourg market”, the government announced.

One batch contained so much fipronil it was unsafe to be eaten by young children, said the government statement. The batch posed no threat to consumers, it added.

Aldi earlier this month pulled all Dutch eggs from its stores in Germany.

Tests meanwhile found “small quantities” of fipronil in eggs sold in Luxembourg supermarket chain Cactus, which had originally come from the Netherlands, the government said. Two Luxembourg suppliers of prepared meals, Caterman and Carnesa, also reported having received cartons of liquid eggs from a contaminated source in Belgium.

Some of those eggs had been used in minced beef and luncheon meat but the items had been removed, they said. “There are therefore no more products on the market,” a government spokesman said.

Raids in Netherlands, Belgium

Fipronil is commonly used in veterinary products to get rid of fleas, lice and ticks but it is banned by the EU from being used to treat animals destined for human consumption, such as chickens. In large quantities, the insecticide is considered by the World Health Organisation to be “moderately hazardous” and can have dangerous effects on people’s kidneys, liver and thyroid glands.

Investigators in the Netherlands and Belgium carried out coordinated raids on Thursday linked to a probe into the scandal.

The joint action comes a day after Belgium accused the Netherlands of knowing about the problem of fipronil in eggs since November 2016, but failing to inform them until July.

“There are several raids being held in The Netherlands, in conjunction with the Belgians,” Dutch public prosecution service spokeswoman Marieke van der Molen told AFP, but declined to give further details. A spokeswoman for the prosecutor in Belgium’s northern port city of Antwerp said in a statement: “In connection with the fipronil case, several raids are currently being carried out.”

The Belgian searches took place at eight sites in the Flanders region of Belgium, near the border with the Netherlands, Het Laatste Nieuws newspaper reported.

he problem is believed to stem from a substance used by a Dutch company, Chickfriend, that farmers in the Netherlands and Belgium say they hired to treat their chickens. A lawyer for a Belgian company, Poultry-Vision, says the firm sold it to Chickfriend but has not said where it got the substance.

The French government says a Belgian company – which it did not identify – mixed fipronil with another, lawful, substance.

Eggs in sandwiches, salads in UK

In Britain, the Food Standards Agency said the imported tainted eggs had not been sold individually but were in processed foods such as sandwich fillings and salads – some of which will have already been eaten, with the rest now being withdrawn from sale.

“Many of the eggs involved were mixed with other eggs which have not come from affected farms so fipronil residues will be highly diluted,” said the agency, referring to the insecticide which was first found in Dutch eggs.

The statement added: “The decision to withdraw these products is not due to food safety concerns, but is based on the fact that fipronil is not authorised for use in food producing animals.”

Around 85 per cent of eggs consumed in Britain are produced domestically, and the Food Standards Agency said that testing on UK-laid eggs has so far found no evidence of contamination.

Agency chairwoman Heather Hancock said: “The number of eggs involved is small in proportion to the number of eggs we eat, and it is very unlikely that there is a risk to public health.

“Based on the available evidence there is no need for people to change the way they consume or cook eggs. However, fipronil is not legally allowed for use near food-producing animals and it shouldn’t be there.”