Duchess of Cambridge honoured by Royal Photographic Society for her family, tour photos

LONDON - Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has accepted a lifetime honorary membership of the Royal Photographic Society for her family portraits and tour photos, says the BBC.

Chief executive Michael Pritchard praised the Duchess for her "talent and enthusiasm" behind the lens.

Kate, 34, took the first official photograph of Princess Charlotte when her daughter was born in 2015.

She had previously published photos from her and Prince William's Asian and Pacific tour in 2012.

Since becoming a mother, the Duchess has released a number of family photos including Prince George's first day at nursery school and Princess Charlotte's first birthday.

Older shots include a photo of Mount Kinabalu, the highest point in Borneo, and a black-and-white image of an orangutan from when she travelled there with Prince William in 2012.

Mr Pritchard said the society chose to recognise Kate for her "long-standing" interest in photography and its history, said the BBC.

"She is latest in a long line of royal photographers and the society is pleased to recognise her talent," he said.

Queen Victoria and Prince Albert were also patrons of the 1853-founded Royal Photographic Society.

The Duchess joins fellow lifetime members Annie Leibovitz, who has photographed the Queen, along with the recently-knighted war photographer Sir Don McCullin.

The Queen herself took cine films to capture family memories and royal trips.

Kate, who graduated in History of Art from the University of St Andrews, is also a patron of the Natural History Museum and National Portrait Gallery.

Her first commission was in 2008 for her parents' company, Party Pieces.