Driven to take cover from the cold

A migrant covering an abandoned car he uses as a makeshift shelter near Belgrade's main railway station yesterday, as temperatures plummeted drastically below 0 deg C. According to the latest figures, around 7,000 migrants are stranded in Serbia.
PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE- PRESSE
Published
1 hour ago

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 18, 2017, with the headline 'Driven to take cover from the cold'. Print Edition | Subscribe
