A migrant covering an abandoned car he uses as a makeshift shelter near Belgrade's main railway station yesterday, as temperatures plummeted drastically below 0 deg C. According to the latest figures, around 7,000 migrants are stranded in Serbia.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 18, 2017, with the headline 'Driven to take cover from the cold'. Print Edition | Subscribe
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.