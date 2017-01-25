Dogs sightsee in London on special tour bus

It's a dog life for scores of lucky pooches who were treated to tours of Britain's capital on a traditonal London bus designed for canines.
Published
1 hour ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - The world's 'first' tour bus designed especially for dogs took some pampered pooches on sightseeing tours of London in January.

Tour bus promoter More Th>n Doggyssenti>ls said over 160 dogs enjoyed a ride on the K9 bus over the three days (Jan 16-19) of the one-off event, with the route concentrated on London's dog-walking hot spots.

Dog owners joined their pets on board the traditional London bus painted green and sporting new seat covers, and the rides were sold out every day, More Th>n Doggyssenti>ls told Reuters in an e-mailed statement.

The tours started one day earlier than scheduled due to the event's popularity, the organisers said.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Cornerstone of Market Research Firm's PDPA Compliance
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping