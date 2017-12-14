Dentistry student guilty of plotting attack on Britain

LONDON (REUTERS) - A dentistry student, whose brother is believed to have been killed in an Islamic State-inspired suicide bombing in Iraq, was found guilty on Wednesday (Dec 13) of planning a terrorism attack in Britain, prosecutors said.

Mohammed Awan, 24, from Huddersfield in northern England, had bought a slingshot and 500 ball-bearings and downloaded a manual on how they could be used as shrapnel in bomb attacks.

Detectives found he had visited numerous ISIS websites and owned a memory stick featuring a video of a senior al-Qaeda figure with footage of how to kidnap and kill victims, and detailed tactics for using assault rifles and small arms.

"Whilst we do not know the full details of Awan's intentions, officers intervened swiftly before he could put any plans into practice," said Det. Supt. Simon Atkinson, Head of Investigations at Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

His brother Rizwan Awan was reported to have carried out a suicide bombing in Iraq in March 2016, the Crown Prosecution Service said, an attack which left about 30 people dead.

Mohammed Awan, who told police he had the ball-bearings because he wanted to hunt rabbits, was convicted at Sheffield Crown Court of preparing terrorist acts and possessing information useful for a person committing a terrorism act.

He will be sentenced on Dec 20.