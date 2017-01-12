New EP marks David Bowie's first death anniversary

LONDON (REUTERS) - A new four track David Bowie EP has been released - coinciding with what would have been the late singer's 70th birthday and also marking a year since his passing.

According to reports, the EP which is called 'No Plan' contains some of Bowie's last ever recordings and includes the track 'Lazarus' from his final album 'Blackstar'.

Bowie, who died following a battle with cancer last year, would have been 70 on Sunday (Jan 8), while today (Jan 10) is the anniversary of his death.

Remembering the icon, fans placed fresh flowers under a mural of the star. It's painted on a wall in Brixton in south London, where he was born