Daughter of ex-spy poisoned in UK says she and her father are recovering: Russian state TV

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Ms Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned in Britain along with her father Sergei, has phoned her cousin in Russia and said they are both recovering and that she expects to leave hospital soon, Russian state TV and the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday (April 5).

State TV announced on Wednesday (April 4) evening that the conversation had taken place, saying it had been passed a recording of it by Ms Skripal's cousin, Viktoria Skripal, and could not vouch for its authenticity.

Britain blames Russia for the nerve agent poisoning, something Moscow denies.

The attack left the Skripals in a critical condition, but on March 29 the hospital where they are being treated said Ms Skripal was getting better, while the BBC, citing sources, said she was "conscious and talking".

State TV and Interfax said Ms Yulia Skripal had allegedly phoned Viktoria Skripal on Wednesday evening and said: "Everything is fine, everything is fixable, everyone is getting better, everyone is alive."

When asked about her father's health, Ms Yulia Skripal was cited as saying: "Everything is fine, he is resting right now, sleeping. Everyone's health is fine, nobody has any problems that can't be put right. I will soon be discharging myself (from hospital)."

Ms Viktoria Skripal, Ms Yulia Skripal's cousin and Mr Skripal's niece, has said she plans to travel to England and try to bring Ms Yulia Skripal back to Russia.