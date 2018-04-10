Daughter of ex-Russian spy poisoned in Britain discharged from hospital, taken to safe location

LONDON (REUTERS) - Ms Yulia Skripal, who along with her father, an ex-Russian spy, was poisoned with a nerve agent in Britain last month, has been discharged from hospital, Sky News and the BBC reported on Tuesday (April 10).

Ms Skripal was discharged from hospital late on Monday and is at a safe location, the BBC reported.

On Friday, doctors said the health of Yulia, 33, and her father, Mr Sergei Skripal, had improved rapidly in the last few weeks after they were found unconscious on a bench on March 4 in the southern English city of Salisbury.

Britain says they were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent and has blamed Russia for the attack.

Moscow has denied any involvement in the incident, which has plunged its relations with the West to a post-Cold War low.

Last week, Ms Yulia Skripal issued a statement to say her strength was growing daily, while her 66-year-old father is no longer in a critical condition.

Sky said a statement from doctors was expected later on Tuesday.