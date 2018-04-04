Competitors taking part in the annual World Coal Carrying Championships in the village of Gawthorpe, near Wakefield in northern England, this week. The coal-carrying championships, which began in 1963, take place on Easter Monday and challenge participants to race with a sack of coal for just over 1km to secure the best time. The events include men's and women's races, with men carrying 50kg of coal and women 20kg in weight. To complete the race, the sack of coal must be dropped on the village green where a traditional maypole is situated in the heart of Gawthorpe.