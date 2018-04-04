Coal play

Competitors taking part in the annual World Coal Carrying Championships in the village of Gawthorpe, near Wakefield in northern England, this week. The coal-carrying championships, which began in 1963, take place on Easter Monday and challenge partic
PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published
14 min ago

Competitors taking part in the annual World Coal Carrying Championships in the village of Gawthorpe, near Wakefield in northern England, this week. The coal-carrying championships, which began in 1963, take place on Easter Monday and challenge participants to race with a sack of coal for just over 1km to secure the best time. The events include men's and women's races, with men carrying 50kg of coal and women 20kg in weight. To complete the race, the sack of coal must be dropped on the village green where a traditional maypole is situated in the heart of Gawthorpe.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 04, 2018, with the headline 'Coal play'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Fall in love all over again with IWC Schaffhausen's classic timepieces
Hiroshima: An authentic blend of history, nature, culture and food