Spanish police thwart second terrorist attack, killing four suspects

A person is helped by Spanish policemen and two men after a van ploughed into the crowd, on the Rambla in Barcelona on Aug 17, 2017.
Published
1 hour ago

MADRID (Reuters, AFP) - Spanish police said they had shot dead “four suspected terrorists” and left another injured early Friday (Aug 18) in Cambrils, a city south of Barcelona where a van mowed into pedestrians on Thursday, killing 13 people. 

The regional government of Catalonia, where both Barcelona and Cambrils are located, also confirmed the incident, which police had earlier qualified as a “possible terrorist attack.” 

It was not clear how the operation was linked to the van attack in Barcelona on Thursday (Aug 17) that has left so far 13 people dead.

Catalan emergency services said on Twitter that people in Cambrils, which is on the coast, should "stay home, stay safe."

