1 killed after car crashed into bus stops in French city of Marseille; police probing whether incident was deliberate

PARIS (REUTERS) - At least one person was killed and another injured after a car crashed into two bus shelters in the southern French city of Marseille, police said on Monday (Aug 21). A police source said it was not clear yet whether the incident was an accident or deliberate.

The driver was arrested at the scene, the source added.

“At the moment we have no information on the motives of this individual,” the source said.

The public has been advised to avoid the area.

This story is developing.