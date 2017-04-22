Canary Islands battles two-mile oil slick after ferry crash

The ferry after it crashed against the Nelson Mandela quay in Las Palmas, Canary Islands, Spain, on April 21, 2017.PHOTO: EPA
Published
18 min ago

MADRID (REUTERS) - Emergency teams in the Canary Islands raced on Saturday (April 22) to contain a three-kilometre oil slick caused by a ferry crashing into underwater fuel pipes, the regional government said in a statement.

The regional government activated emergency plans to control and clean up the nearly two-mile spill around Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Telde, the two main towns on the Spanish resort island of Gran Canaria, the regional government said.

No one at the emergency services or government could be reached for further comment on Saturday.

The ferry crashed into a pier where the pipes were located late on Friday after suffering a technical fault that caused a power cut, a spokesman for operating company Naviera Armas on Saturday.

The 140 passengers were unhurt apart from some minor injuries, he said.

