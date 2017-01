This decommissioned red telephone box has been turned into London's smallest library. The K2 model phone box was bought for just £1 (S$1.77) from British Telecommunications by Mr Sebastian Handley, on behalf of the community-run Brockley Society. This is just one of the many inventive ways telephone kiosks are being put to use by the public. Others have been converted into miniature art galleries, coffee shops and pint-sized pubs, among other uses.



PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY