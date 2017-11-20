'Butcher of Bosnia' faces historic war crimes verdict

THE HAGUE • United Nations war crimes judges will on Wednesday hand down a historic verdict against former Bosnian Serb army commander Ratko Mladic, blamed for steering Europe's worst atrocities since World War II.

The judgment and possible sentencing before the Yugoslav war crimes court in The Hague marks the culmination of a case spanning 22 years against Mladic, once dubbed "The Butcher of Bosnia".

As the head of Bosnia's Serb-dominated army, Mladic, 74, is accused of 11 counts, including genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity, committed in the chaotic break-up of the former Yugoslavia after the fall of communism in 1990. Mladic is one of the "first cases which in fact justified the creation of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia", chief prosecutor Serge Brammertz said recently.

Wednesday's decision will also be the court's penultimate ruling as it prepares to close on Dec 31 after more than two decades.

Prosecutors say Mladic played a pivotal role in a ruthless campaign of ethnic cleansing to create a Greater Serbia during Bosnia's bloody 1992 to 1995 war, which claimed 100,000 lives and left 2.2 million others homeless. Mladic was particularly sought over his role in commanding Bosnian Serb troops who, in mid-1995, overran the "safe" enclave of Srebrenica in east Bosnia.

After brushing aside lightly armed Dutch UN peacekeepers, troops under Mladic's command slaughtered almost 8,000 Muslim men and boys over several days, dumping their bodies in mass graves. The killings are deemed the worst atrocities committed in Europe since World War II and have been labelled as genocide by two international courts.

Mladic is also accused of ordering a 44-month-long campaign of sniping and shelling against Bosnia's capital, Sarajevo, killing 10,000, mostly civilians. Prosecutors further blame him for the hostage-taking of 200 UN peacekeepers and allegedly ordering troops to "cleanse" Bosnian towns, driving out Croats, Muslims and other non-Serb residents. They have called for a life term.

Key events after Yugoslav break-up

BICKERING AFTER TITO DIES Communist Yugoslavia, which emerged shortly after the end of World War II, was made up of six republics: Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia, Montenegro and Macedonia. Following the death of autocratic leader Josip Broz Tito in 1980, the Yugoslav federation found itself in crisis, with bickering between ethnic groups and surging nationalist sentiments. The most prosperous republics, Slovenia and Croatia, started advocating a greater decentralisation of Yugoslavia's government. But the largest republic, Serbia, led by Slobodan Milosevic, rallied fellow Serbs throughout Yugoslavia in a push for centralised control. SLOVENIA AND CROATIA DECLARE INDEPENDENCE On June 25, 1991, Slovenia and Croatia declared independence, which led to the deployment of the Belgrade-controlled Yugoslav army (JNA) in affected borders and airports. After a 10-day conflict, the JNA withdrew from ethnically homogeneous Slovenia. But in Croatia, Serbian troops sided with ethnic Serb rebels who opposed independence, launching what became a four-year war. BOSNIAN REFERENDUM In Bosnia, the most ethnically and religiously diverse republic that was home to four million, Muslims and Croats organised an independence referendum. The move was fiercely opposed by Belgrade-backed Bosnian Serbs, who made up more than 30 per cent of the population. While Serbs boycotted the vote, 60 per cent of Bosnia's citizens voted for independence. BOSNIAN WAR In April 1992, war broke out between Bosnia's Muslims and Croats, who were on one side, and Bosnian Serbs. Bosnia won international recognition a day later. Led by Radovan Karadzic and armed by the JNA, the Serbs declared that territories under their control belonged to an entity called Republika Srpska. SIEGE OF SARAJEVO Bosnian Serb troops immediately started a siege of the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo which would last 44 months. SREBRENICA MASSACRE In July 1995, Bosnian Serb forces took over the UN-protected "safe area" of Srebrenica in eastern Bosnia and massacred up to 8,000 Muslim men and boys. NATO AIR STRIKES In August 1995, Nato unleashed air strikes on Bosnian Serb positions. On Nov 21, 1995, the leaders of Bosnia, Croatia and Serbia agreed to a peace deal. In December 1995, a Nato peacekeeping force was deployed in Bosnia. THE KOSOVO CONFLICT War then broke out in 1998 in Serbia's southern province of Kosovo between ethnic Albanian rebels seeking independence and Serbia's armed forces. The fighting ended in 1999 after an 11-week bombing campaign by Nato, by which time about 13,000 people had been killed and hundreds of thousands had fled their homes. Kosovo declared independence in 2008, a move Serbia refuses to recognise. AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Mladic told judges he was "sorry for every innocent that was killed on all sides, in all ethnic communities in Yugoslavia", but denies the charges.

Arrested at his cousin's Serbian home in 2011 after almost 16 years on the run, the once brash military commander cut a very different picture in the dock over the years. Markedly thinner and greyer, a defiant Mladic told judges at his first appearance in 2011: "I defended my country and my people (and) I now defend Ratko Mladic before you."

In a trial lasting 523 days, nearly 10,000 exhibits were admitted in evidence and there were almost 600 witnesses. They provided harrowing testimony including from protected witness RM-346, who told how he survived Srebrenica: "There were a lot of dead bodies. Brains were splattered all over."

Mladic, Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic and former Yugoslav president Slobodan Milosevic were among the top leaders who prosecutors said formed the core of a "joint criminal enterprise" to create a Greater Serbia.

Milosevic died before judgment could be passed, suffering a heart attack in his cell in March 2006.

Karadzic is appealing against a 40-year jail term imposed last year.

