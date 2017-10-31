Brits escape reality with big spend Halloween

LONDON (REUTERS) The scariest nightmare for this London costume shop would be to run out of outfits at their busiest- and most profitable- time of the year.

Halloween is big in the US - it was brought there during the 19th century by Irish and English immigrants.

​ ​But the festival is returning to its Celtic roots,​ ​and it is becoming a roaring business in the UK too. Angels Fancy Dress ​was founded in 1840 and business has never been better.

Angels store manager Andy Andreou says: "The queues we have is ridiculous and people are happy to queue and it's, I can't tell you the enormity of it."

Last Halloween, the shop made around ​£400,000 (S$633,063) ​in a week - selling over 1,600 wigs.

Research group Mintel Market predicts that Brits will spend £320,000,000 ​on Halloween in 2017, up 3.2 per cent form 2016.

Some think this might have to do with people's desire to forget about current world issues.

Says Andreou: "We always see a trend in things like zombie movies, vampire movie, horror movies when things are bad because it's a pure escapism. And I think with regards to Halloween people dressing up, that's something to do with it, because I have never, like I say every year it gets so much more popular and people go more and more gruesome."

Andreou said among the most popular outfits are witches- sexy witches in particular- but also scary movie characters such Pennywise, the clown from It​, and characters from the Netflix series Stranger Things.

Some however decide to go a bit more exotic.

Model Felicity Hayward says: "People only dress up on special occasions like Christmas and I think Halloween's just the one when you can just do what you want."

Angels expects to receive 200,000 visitors​ with queues of up to an hour long.