British teenage girl charged with murder of 7-year-old girl

LONDON (REUTERS) - A 15-year-old girl has been charged with the murder of a seven-year-old girl and with possession of an offensive weapon, police in the northern English region of Yorkshire said on Wednesday (Jan 11).

The suspect, who cannot be named because she is a minor, is due to appear at York Magistrates Court later.

North Yorkshire Police named the victim as Katie Rough and released a picture of a smiling girl in school uniform clapping her hands.

Officers were alerted on Monday (Jan 9) afternoon to an address in the Woodthorpe area of York, and said they found Katie with life-threatening injuries at a scene nearby. She was taken to hospital but died shortly after arriving there.

The BBC reported that Katie was found on a path leading to a playing field, and published a picture of a wooded area with a white forensics tent and a police cordon.

The report said flowers and cards had been placed near the field.