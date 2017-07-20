British royal family in Poland, Germany

Prince William and his family are on a diplomacy tour of Poland and Germany. Here is a look at what the British royal family has been doing on the trip.
BERLIN (AFP, REUTERS) - Prince William and his wife Catherine landed in Germany on Wednesday (July 19) as part of a diplomacy tour of the country as well as Poland. This followed the Brexit vote, which has cast a shadow over Britain's status in Europe. Under brilliant summer sunshine, William and his family - including his son George, who turns four this month, and two-year-old daughter Charlotte - touched down in Berlin from Poland. Here is a look at what the royal family has been doing on the tour.
