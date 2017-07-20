British royal family in Poland, Germany

BERLIN (AFP, REUTERS) - Prince William and his wife Catherine landed in Germany on Wednesday (July 19) as part of a diplomacy tour of the country as well as Poland. This followed the Brexit vote, which has cast a shadow over Britain's status in Europe. Under brilliant summer sunshine, William and his family - including his son George, who turns four this month, and two-year-old daughter Charlotte - touched down in Berlin from Poland. Here is a look at what the royal family has been doing on the tour.



Britain's Prince William (second from right), Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Kate with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at the airport in Warsaw, Poland, on July 17. PHOTO: AFP





Prince William and Catherine visiting the former Stutthof concentration camp in northern Poland and meeting former prisoners of the camp. PHOTO: EPA





Prince William and Catherine at the European Solidarity Centre in Gdansk, Poland. PHOTO: EPA





Prince William, Prince George, Catherine and Princess Charlotte at the airport in Berlin, Germany. PHOTO: AFP





Prince William and Catherine at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. PHOTO: EPA

