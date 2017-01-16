British Prime Minister Theresa May to appear in US Vogue magazine

British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to grace the cover of April's American Vogue.

Mrs May, who has made no secret of her fondness for fashion, was photographed by renowned portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz at the prime minister's country home in Chequers Court, reported The Guardian.

She is the first British prime minister to be featured in the fashion magazine's US edition, though the country's first female prime minister Margaret Thatcher had been photographed four times for British Vogue, according to the BBC.

Mrs May has been praised for her fashion-forward style, but came under fire last year for splurging on a £995 (S$1,714) pair of chocolate-coloured leather pants for a photoshoot for The Sunday Times.

Former education secretary Nicky Morgan, who lost her post during Mrs May's cabinet reshuffle, had said: "I don't think I've ever spent that much on anything apart from my wedding dress."

That episode also sparked a debate over whether female politicians' fashion choices were scrutinised much more closely than their male counterparts'.

On BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs programme in 2014, Mrs May chose a lifetime's subscription to Vogue magazine as her luxury item.