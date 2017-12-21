British PM Theresa May’s top Cabinet ally Damian Green quits over porn allegations

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) – Damian Green, British Prime Minister Theresa May’s first secretary of state and effective deputy, resigned on the heels of an official investigation about an allegation that pornography was found on one of his parliamentary office computers.

“I am extremely sad to be writing this letter,” May wrote in a missive released by her office.

“We have been friends and colleagues throughout our whole political lives.”

But a report’s conclusions found that Green’s official version of events “were inaccurate and misleading,” May’s letter goes on to say.

Green’s own letter states he was asked to go citing the breach of the ministerial code of conduct.

Green, 61, has been a close friend of May since they were at Oxford University, and he is one of her closest political allies.

He is the third member of her cabinet to leave office since the start of November.

Green’s departure strips her of one of the most loyal members of her government as she seeks to steer Britain’s path out of the European Union and rescue her struggling premiership.

Defence Secretary Michael Fallon quit on Nov 1 over inappropriate sexual behaviour, while International Development Secretary Priti Patel stepped down on Nov 8 after she misled the premier over private meetings with Israeli officials.