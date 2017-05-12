British PM Theresa May says will publish election manifesto next week

LONDON (REUTERS) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday (May 12) her Conservative Party would publish its manifesto for a June 8 election next week.

With May's Conservatives having a double-digit lead over the main opposition Labour Party in opinion polls, the contents of the manifesto will be closely watched as it is likely to become government policy.

"Next week, when we release our manifesto, we will set out in detail the five great challenges we face over the next five years and lay out what we are going to do to tackle them," May said during a campaign event in the north-east of England.

"We will make it clear that we cannot continue to duck these important challenges and we will be straight with people about the trade-offs we must sometimes make."