British PM Theresa May says an independent Scotland would not be in the EU

LONDON (REUTERS)- An independent Scotland would not be part of the European Union, British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday (Feb 8).

A majority of Scots backed staying in the EU in last year's referendum and the ruling Scottish National Party (SNP), which lost a bid for independence in 2014, has said there should be another vote on the issue if its views on Brexit are rejected in upcoming divorce negotiations with Brussels.

On Tuesday, Scotland's devolved parliament rejected May's Brexit plans in a symbolic, non-binding vote.

Asked by an SNP lawmaker whether she would go ahead and trigger Britain's divorce from the EU without agreeing a UK-wide negotiating position, May said: "He constantly refers to the interests of Scotland inside the European Union - an independent Scotland would not be in the European Union."