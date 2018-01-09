British PM reshuffles Cabinet in bid to reassert authority

LONDON • British Prime Minister Theresa May named Immigration Minister Brandon Lewis chairman of her Conservative Party yesterday at the start of a reshuffle she hopes will re-energise an agenda hurt by divisions over Brexit and an ill-judged election.

Mrs May, weakened by the loss of the Conservative Party's majority in an election gamble last June, moved to reshuffle her team of top ministers after ending last year with a deal to shift talks with the European Union to a second phase.

She is expected to keep her team's "big beasts" - her finance, Brexit, foreign and interior ministers - but may promote women, black and younger lawmakers to challenge critics who call her party "male, pale and stale".

She also appointed Justice Minister David Lidington to the post of Cabinet Office minister, filling the job responsible for the administration of the government. The Cabinet Office position has been vacant since Mr Damian Green resigned in December. He held a second role as Mrs May's de facto deputy, but no appointment has been announced for that yet. Mrs May's office also said Interior Minister Amber Rudd would continue in her role.

The reshuffle is part of the 61-year-old's attempts to reassert her authority over not only her party but also Parliament, where she depends on the support of a small Northern Irish party to pass laws, especially those needed for Britain's departure from the EU.

"I'm not a quitter. I'm in this for the long term," Mrs May told the BBC on Sunday, a new mantra from a Prime Minister who has been mocked in the local media as a "Maybot" for her dogged repetition of catchphrases and policy statements.

Despite winning agreement from the EU to push Brexit talks to a discussion of future trade relations and a transitional deal, Mrs May has been criticised at home for her approach to healthcare, housing and transport, among other issues.

In an early blow, Northern Ireland Minister James Brokenshire stepped down because of ill health. He had been trying to help officials form a power-sharing government to avoid any return to violence between pro-British unionists and Irish nationalists that scarred the province for decades.

But the biggest change so far was the appointment of Mr Lewis to head the Conservative Party whose membership is plummeting after what many members acknowledge was a disastrous election campaign in June.

His appointment was almost derailed after the party was forced to delete a tweet congratulating Transport Minister Chris Grayling on his promotion to the position, which members say has become increasingly important.

Meanwhile, the main opposition Labour Party, under the leadership of Mr Jeremy Corbyn, is enjoying some of the highest numbers of support in its history.

It will now fall to the 46-year-old Mr Lewis to provide the leadership needed to attract younger voters and those in northern England if the governing party is to have a chance to win the next election in 2022.

REUTERS