British interior minister Amber Rudd to push Silicon Valley on countering militants: Source

British Home Secretary Amber Rudd will be asking SIlicon Valley social media companies to tackle terror content.
British Home Secretary Amber Rudd will be asking SIlicon Valley social media companies to tackle terror content. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
21 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain's interior minister travels to Silicon Valley this week to ask social media companies such as YouTube to step up efforts to tackle content which encourages militants to carry out violent attacks.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd will meet with senior executives of social media and internet service providers to discuss "tackling tackling terrorist content available online," according to a person familiar with her plans.

Another source familiar with Rudd's trip said she had scheduled a meeting with representatives of YouTube, Alphabet Inc's video sharing platform.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice