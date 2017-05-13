British hospitals, Spanish firms hit by cyber attacks

LONDON • A number of hospitals in Britain and firms in Spain were hit by separate large-scale cyber attacks yesterday.
In Britain, a ransomware attack plunged the country's National Health Service (NHS) into chaos, forcing many hospitals to divert emergency patients.
An IT worker with NHS said that the problem began with e-mail servers crashing, followed by clinical systems and patient systems going down.
A virus pop-up message demanded that users pay US$300 (S$421) in bitcoin to access their PCs, reported The Guardian.
Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox
NHS England confirmed hospitals across the country appeared to have been simultaneously hit and it had activated a "major incident plan".
Meanwhile, in Spain, telecoms giant Telefonica and several other Spanish companies were targeted by a version of the WannaCry virus, which encrypts sensitive user data, reported Reuters.