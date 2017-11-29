British family wins Lego House sleepover

BILLUND, DENMARK (REUTERS) - A British family spent the night at the newly opened Lego House in Billund after winning a competition describing what they would build if they had an unlimited supply of Lego bricks.

The Woollacott family's space station noodle shop was selected from more than 24,000 entries in a competition ran by Airbnb and Lego.

The family from Scotland received a tour of the building, engineered robotic cars, played with interactive games and also had to build their own lunch order out of Lego bricks which was then sent to the kitchen to be made into real food.

In the evening they were able snuggle up in their beds in the children's play area that had been converted into a hotel room for the night.

Danish toymaker Lego opened the 12,000 square metres building in September. It houses three restaurants, a Lego store, four play areas and a gallery displaying the history of Lego and creations made by fans.