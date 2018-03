MOSCOW (AFP) - The British ambassador will not attend a meeting the Russia Foreign Ministry called to explain Moscow's view on the poisoning of an ex-double agent in England, the embassy said on Wednesday (March 21).

"The ambassador will not be attending the meeting," Ms Zeenat Khanche, spokeswoman for the British embassy in Moscow, told AFP.

The embassy considered sending to the meeting an official at the "working level", added Khanche, declining to provide further details.