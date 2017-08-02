British Airways says 'system issues' affecting check-in at Heathrow

People wait with their luggage at the British Airways check in desks at Heathrow Terminal 5.PHOTO: REUTERS
LONDON (Reuters) - British Airways said system issues were affecting the check-in process on flights from Heathrow, Europe's biggest airport, on Wednesday (Aug 2).

"We're currently experiencing some system issues at the airport this morning," British Airways said on Twitter, in reference to Heathrow's Terminal 5, adding in other tweets that the issues meant check-in was taking longer than usual.

British Airways suffered a massive computer system failure in late May caused by a power supply issue near Heathrow which stranded 75,000 customers over a busy holiday weekend.

