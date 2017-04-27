British Airways offloads British couple at military base over demand for business class upgrade

File photo of a grounded A380 British Airways airplane.
File photo of a grounded A380 British Airways airplane. PHOTO: BRITISH AIRWAYS
Published
1 hour ago

LISBON (AFP) - British Airways offloaded a couple from a London-to-Jamaica flight at a Portuguese air force base on Wednesday (April 26) after a row broke out over their demand for an upgrade to business class, military officials said.

"The pilot decided to land in Lajes in the island of Terceira because of a dispute between cabin crew and a couple who wanted to be transferred from economy class to first class," an air force spokesman told AFP.

He said the couple, from Britain, had filmed the spat on a mobile phone.

"The British couple will remain in Terceira and will be questioned by police," he said.

The Boeing 777 left London for the Jamaican capital Kingston late on Wednesday.

