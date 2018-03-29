Britain's Theresa May welcomes US expulsions over spy attack in call with Donald Trump

Theresa May leaving 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
LONDON (REUTERS) - British Prime Minister Theresa May welcomed a US move to expel 60 Russian diplomats over a chemical attack on a former Russian spy in the English city of Salisbury in a phone call with President Donald Trump, her spokesman said on Wednesday (March 28).

"The Prime Minister today spoke with President Trump to welcome the US decision to expel 60 Russian diplomats in response to the use of a nerve agent in Salisbury," the spokesman told reporters.

"The PM said the US had delivered a very strong response and welcomed the breadth of international action in response to Russia's reckless and brazen behaviour, with 26 countries now putting expulsions in place."

(This story is developing)

