Britain's Princess Charlotte to start nursery

LONDON (AFP) - Prince William and Kate's two-year-old daughter Charlotte will begin attending a London nursery from January, the couple announced on Monday (Dec 18).

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's second child will start at the Willcocks Nursery School in the upmarket area of Kensington, close to the family's home at Kensington Palace.

"We are delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen the Willcocks Nursery School for Princess Charlotte. We look forward to welcoming Charlotte to our nursery in January," the school said in a statement.

The royal couple also released a new family photograph that will feature on their official Christmas card.

The formal portrait, taken earlier this year by royal photographer Chris Jackson, shows William and Kate and their children in coordinated outfits, standing against a blank background.

The Willcocks Nursery School, which advertises its fees per term as £3,050 (S$5,500) for mornings or £1,800 for afternoons, was rated "outstanding" by educational inspectors after their last visit in 2012.

While the older generation of British royals did not typically attend nursery, Charlotte will be following in the footsteps of her father William and four-year-old brother George.



The royal couple's new family photograph that will feature on their official Christmas card. PHOTO: AFP



William - the second in line to the throne - was sent to the exclusive Mrs Mynors nursery school in Notting Hill by his mother, the late princess Diana, who had herself worked at a nursery before her marriage to Prince Charles.

Meanwhile, George attended Westacre Montessori School Nursery in Norfolk, eastern England, where the family were living at the time. He now attends a private day school in London.

Montessori schools are known for their liberal approach to education, which can include mixed age classrooms and encouraging children to act independently.

Kate is currently pregnant with the couple's third child, which is expected in April.