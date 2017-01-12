Britain's Prince William and wife Kate visit child bereavement charity

Britain's Kate the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William are greeted during a visit to a Child Bereavement UK Centre, Jan 11, 2017.
Britain's Kate the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William are greeted during a visit to a Child Bereavement UK Centre, Jan 11, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
22 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate joined in on a support group session at a child bereavement charity on Wednesday (Jan 11), as they helped the service's London centre mark its one-year anniversary.

William is royal patron of Child Bereavement UK, which provides support to families and children facing the loss of a family member.

At the centre in the eastern neighbourhood of Stratford, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met workers and volunteers as well as families who have turned to the charity for help.

Kate, who is patron of the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, earlier visited its Early Years Parenting Unit (EYPU), joining in a "theraplay session, which promotes the attachment relationship between parents and children", Kensington Palace said on Twitter.

The EYPU works with families with children under five.

