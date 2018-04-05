Britain's Prince Philip, 96, satisfactory in hospital after hip surgery

Prince Philip (above) is recovering after hip replacement surgery.
Prince Philip (above) is recovering after hip replacement surgery.PHOTO: AFP
20 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain's Prince Philip, 96, husband of Queen Elizabeth, is satisfactory in hospital after successful hip replacement surgery, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday (April 4).

"The Duke of Edinburgh has undergone a successful hip replacement operation. He is progressing satisfactorily at this early stage," the palace added in a statement.

"His Royal Highness is likely to remain in hospital for several days," it added.

"He is comfortable and in good spirits."

(This story is developing)

