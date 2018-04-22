Britain's Pippa Middleton reportedly pregnant with first child

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain's Pippa Middleton, the younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, is pregnant with her first child, The Sun on Sunday newspaper reported.

Ms Middleton, 34, gained global fame when she acted as maid of honour at the 2011 wedding of her sister Kate to Prince William, who is second in line to the British throne.

The baby is due in October, the newspaper said citing an unnamed friend.

Ms Middleton and her financier husband James Matthews married last year.

The Duchess of Cambridge is herself expected to give birth this month to her third child.