LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain's Liverpool airport was evacuated earlier on Tuesday (Aug 29) while a bomb disposal team dealt with a suspect package and now it is safe and it is "business as usual", a spokesman for the airport said.

The spokesman said the evacuation was a precautionary measure and now flights were coming in as usual.

(This story is developing)

Suspicious package found at #LiverpoolAirport, bomb disposal squad attended, airport now deemed safe but passengers told to expect delays pic.twitter.com/uZz09xa9pe — Michael Cowan (@mrmikecowan) August 29, 2017

There's been a Security incident. Not sure what's happening but all passengers and staff have been evacuated — Matty Baggaley (@MattyBaggaley) August 29, 2017

Officers were called at around 6pm after a suspicious package was found during a routine security search — Jenny Kirkham (@PJ_Kirkham) August 29, 2017

"The item was examined by specialist EOD officers and following enquiries, found to be a battery pack of unique appearance." — Jenny Kirkham (@PJ_Kirkham) August 29, 2017