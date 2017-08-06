Britain ready to pay up to €40 billion to leave EU - Sunday Telegraph

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain is ready to pay up to €40 billion (S$64 billion) as part of a deal to leave the European Union, the Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported late on Saturday (Aug 5), citing three unnamed government sources.

The newspaper said Britain was only prepared to pay the sum as part of a wider deal that included a trade agreement with the EU.

"We know (the EU's) position is €60 billion, but the actual bottom line is €50 billion. Ours is closer to €30 billion but the actual landing zone is €40 billion, even if the public and politicians are not all there yet," the newspaper quoted "a senior Whitehall source" as saying.

The British government ministry in charge of EU negotiations declined to comment on the report.

Britain has previously said it will pay any outstanding liabilities, but has not given a figure.