Britain names Special Air Service soldier killed fighting ISIS in Syria

LONDON (AFP) - The British serviceman killed in Syria while on an operation against ISIS militants has been named as Sergeant Matt Tonroe and praised as a "daring and fearless" soldier.

The 33-year-old, from the the elite Special Air Service unit, is the first British soldier killed in combat fighting the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) group.

He was embedded with US forces when they were caught by an improvised explosive device last Thursday, the Ministry of Defence said on Saturday (March 31).

Sergeant Tonroe, from Manchester in northwest England, had previously served in Afghanistan and the Middle East.

The blast happened in the northern Syrian city of Manbij, US and British officials said. A US soldier was also killed and five other coalition personnel wounded.

Since 2014, the coalition has provided weapons, training and other support to forces fighting ISIS in Syria and Iraq.

Sergeant Tonroe's commanding officer, who was not named by the Defence Ministry, said the sergeant was a "deeply intelligent man and one of life's characters".

"He had a steel core, served his country with pride and was a first class soldier, proven in combat, faced risk willingly and was ever ready for more," the commanding officer said.

"He thus died as he lived: daring and fearless in duty. We mourn his loss dearly."

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said Sergeant Tonroe had served Britain with "great distinction" and was exceptionally courageous.

"Sergeant Tonroe fought to protect British values, our freedoms and to keep us back at home safe. His sacrifice, unflinching commitment and bravery will never be forgotten," he said.

Syria's seven-year war has killed more than 350,000 people and displaced millions.

Syria's army promised last Saturday to finish off fighters in the final opposition holdout of devastated Eastern Ghouta outside Damascus after a penultimate pocket was declared empty of rebels.