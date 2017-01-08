Boy dressed as guardsman gives adorable salute at Windsor Castle

BRITAIN - A four-year-old boy has gone viral after someone filmed his adorable salute standing next to a guardsman at Windsor Castle this week.

Little Marshall Scott was celebrating his birthday on Wednesday (Jan 4) - dressed as a miniature guardsman - when one of the Coldstream Guards, Lance Corporal Paul Edden, posed for a photo with him, reported The Daily Mail.

Marshall said it was "the best birthday ever".

Marshall's mum Imogen Scott explained: "He is very patriotic and says the Queen is lovely and beautiful.

"He wanted to visit the castle for his birthday but just had no idea what would happen. We are so overwhelmed and thankful for everything."

The original video was taken by tourist Joanna Feng, who just happened to have been videoing the marching guardsman at Windsor Castle.

The official Facebook page of the Coldstream Guards even posted about the video saying: "By coincidence it was this young lads 4th Birthday when he came and visited us at Windsor Castle.

"We have a spot reserved for him at the Army Foundation College Harrogate for the March 2029 intake. #FutureGuardsman #ColdstreamGuards."