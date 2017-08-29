Borussia Dortmund bus bomber charged with 28 counts of attempted murder

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German prosecutors are charging a man suspected of detonating three bombs targeting the Borussia Dortmund soccer team bus in April with 28 counts of attempted murder, the Dortmund prosecutor's office said on Tuesday (Aug 29).

The team was heading to the club's stadium for a Champions League match against AS Monaco on April 11 when the explosions went off, wounding Spanish defender Marc Bartra and delaying the match by a day.

The 28-year old suspect, a dual German and Russian national identified as Sergei V., had bought options on the day of the attack entitling him to sell shares in Borussia Dortmund at a pre-determined price.

He had hoped the attack would force down the club's share price, reaping him a profit on his investment.

The prosecutor's office said in its statement on Tuesday it was also charging him with inflicting grievous bodily harm and with causing an explosion.

It said it could not provide further details on the charges until the charge sheet had been delivered to the suspect and his defence lawyers.