Bloated pooch goes viral after stealing Christmas dinner

A dog in Britain has gone viral after taking festive feasting to excess - by eating her family's Christmas turkey.

The Barrett family, of Prestwick in Scotland, were left with a tiny scrap of meat after pet pooch Bubba polished off the bird on Christmas Eve (Dec 24).

Owner David Barrett tweeted a photo of a bloated Bubba on Christmas Day (Dec 25) collapsed on the floor, unable to move and the hilarious pic quickly went viral, racking up 24,000 likes and nearly 10,000 re-tweets.

Five-year-old Bubba - a Chi Apso cross-breed - found the meat on Christmas Eve, wrapped in aluminium foil under a tea towel. By the time she was finished, only a tiny fragment remained.

The family had no idea what the greedy pooch had done until she suddenly collapsed on the floor.

Barrett wrote: "No chance has my dog just scranned (eaten) the whole turkey for tomorrow? There's the culprit she can't move.”

He said that Bubba had suffered no ill effects, but was about to be put on a strict New Year diet.

He told Britain's Telegraph: ”It was a turkey breast and mum cooked everything and sat it on the bottom tier of a two tier table and put tin foil and a dish cloth over it.

"She (Bubba) just couldn't move. It was pretty big - a whole turkey breast.”

The turkey was meant to feed three people. Luckily, Mr Barrett’s aunt had two turkeys and was able to deliver one to the family to save Christmas dinner, the Telegraph said.

David's followers found the whole saga amusing.

Aimei Melvin wrote: "She's the same shape as the turkey, oh my god."

Jamie Connolly said: "Oh my god I am screaming. I actually have tears you must be so mad.”

Another Twitter user said Bubba “looks like she’s about to burst.”