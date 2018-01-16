Blast injures several in Belgium, terrorism ruled out, say police

BRUSSELS (REUTERS) - An explosion injured several people and brought down a residential building in the Belgian city of Antwerp on Monday evening (Jan 15), police said, stressing the incident was not related to terrorism.

Belgian news agency Belga reported five people had been injured.

Antwerp police said two adjacent buldings might have also been damaged in what state broadcaster RTBF said was a gas explosion.

Belgium has been on high alert since deadly suicide bombings in 2016 and a wave of Islamist attacks across Europe.

(This story is developing)

#BREAKING PHOTO: Violent explosion at the Paardenmarkt in Antwerp, Belgium, injures at least 5 people

Pic via Gazet van Antwerpen pic.twitter.com/9ynwZqteta — Al Boe BREAKING NEWS (@AlBoeNEWS) January 15, 2018

Apparently there was a blast near my old apartment in Antwerp. A friend just showed me these pics of a collapsed building. Scary stuff pic.twitter.com/t3DZRSxj2B — Adam Lynch (@lynchy010) January 15, 2018

Video Now: A building has collapsed as a result of explosion in Antwerp, Belgium, at least 5 people injured, cause unknown pic.twitter.com/MReosFfThL — Khalid khi (@khalid_pk) January 15, 2018