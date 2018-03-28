Blast in Italian port kills two men

An ambulance arrives at the site of the explosion of a fuel tank at the industrial port in Livorno, Italy.
An ambulance arrives at the site of the explosion of a fuel tank at the industrial port in Livorno, Italy.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Firefighters arrive at the site of the explosion of a fuel tank at the industrial port in Livorno, Italy.
Firefighters arrive at the site of the explosion of a fuel tank at the industrial port in Livorno, Italy.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
57 min ago
Updated
48 min ago

FLORENCE, Italy (REUTERS) - An explosion at an industrial cistern in the Tuscan port of Livorno, one of Italy's biggest passenger and commercial harbours, killed two people on Wednesday (March 28), an official said.

The two men had been doing maintenance on the storage tank when the blast occurred, the port authority official said.

Photographs posted online showed a large metal cistern partially crumpled and leaning sideways.

It had contained ethyl acetate, a combustible liquid, la Repubblica newspaper's website said.

Commercial and passenger services in Livorno were not likely to be affected, the port authority official said.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Get a degree without leaving the house? Here’s how
Skills v degrees debate at ST Education Forum ends in a tie
Save better and smarter online
Here’s how to keep fit without breaking a sweat